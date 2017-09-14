IndiGo Terms DIAL's Current Proposal 'Unworkable'

DIAL had proposed IndiGo to shift part of its operations from Terminal 1D.
New Delhi: Budget passenger carrier IndiGo has termed the proposal of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the operator of IGIA here, to shift part of several airlines' operations from Terminal 1D, as "unworkable".
The airport operator had proposed to shift part of IndiGo, GoAir and SpiceJet's operations to Terminal 2 (T2) from Terminal 1D (T1D) which will soon enter into its next phase of planned expansion.
Currently, the terminal is being used by low cost carriers (LCC) IndiGo, GoAir and SpiceJet.
The proposal entailed that their flight operations -- namely Delhi-Kolkata, Delhi-Bangalore and Delhi-Mumbai -- be shifted to T2.
IndiGo's comments on DIAL's proposal came after the airport operator wrote to the airline asking it to furnish plans for shifting a part of its operations.
According to a communication from IndiGo to DIAL dated August 31, 2017, the budget passenger carrier called for a "mutually acceptable solution" to resolve the impasse.
"We once again reiterate that we are supportive of DIAL's initiative to undertake the expansion of Terminal 1, however, DIAL's current proposal is unworkable for us," the airline's recent letter to DIAL read.
"Therefore, we believe that a mutually acceptable solution needs to be found at the earliest. IndiGo's representatives are ready and willing to meet DIAL to discuss this matter further in detail in order to find such a solution."
The expansion plan for T1D envisages a new integrated terminal that can handle 40 million passengers per annum. The expansion plan was revealed by DIAL on August 22, 2017.
That time DIAL had said that the budget passenger carriers' departure terminal T1D and terminal T1C will be merged into one and expanded to accommodate 40 million passengers per annum.
However, for the plans to go forward, the operator would need to shift some traffic catered by the current T1D to T2 terminal. The T1D terminal, which has a passenger capacity of 20 million per annum, handled 24 million passengers during 2016-17.
DIAL had said T2 has been revamped at a cost of Rs 100 crore and the three LCCs currently operating from T1D have been asked to shift one-third of their flight operations to T2 from end-October 2017.
Late last year, DIAL had initiated a consultation process with all three airlines for shifting to T2 given the need to reduce the load on T1.
The airport operator said that with expansion work at T1D, certain areas of the terminal and city side will operate at a lower capacity of 16 million passengers per annum (MPPA).
The expansion plan encompasses a new pier building which will be built as an extension of the merged terminals with 22 aerobridges and 15 bus gates.
As per the plans, the new integrated terminal will sport better passenger amenities like metro connectivity, multi-level car parking, 10 arrival conveyor baggage belts and expanded air and city-side areas.
