IndiGo To Operate 18 Additional Flights From June

The new flights will provide increased frequencies on the routes, IndiGo said.
Mumbai: Low-cost domestic carrier IndiGo today said it will operate 18 new additional flights, starting June, as part of its summer schedule.
The Gurgaon-based airline, which currently operates over 900 flights, will add these flights to the existing routes, including Bengaluru-Delhi and Bengaluru-Hyderabad, a release said today.
IndiGo will operate its 15th flight between Bengaluru and Delhi (to and fro), and 10th additional flight between Bengaluru and Hyderabad and Kolkata and Bengaluru (to and fro), the airline said.
Besides, the carrier will also operate new additional flights from Ranchi, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram, it said.
"It gives me immense pleasure to announce these new frequencies, which will provide even more flexibility of choice to our customers, and connect these destinations across India," IndiGo Whole Time Director and President Aditya Ghish said in the release.
The new flights will provide increased frequencies on the routes and offer greater travel options to the customers, IndiGo added.
