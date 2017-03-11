IndiGo, Vistara Offer Discounted Fares On Holi

New Delhi: Some airlines have come up with special fares on the occassion of Holi for domestic travel over an extended period.
Budget passenger carrier IndiGo has announced discounted fares starting as low as Rs 899 on various domestic routes across its operating sector.
"Book tickets till 15 March 2017, for travel till 19 September 2017," the airline said in a tweet.
Similarly, full-service airline Vistara launched its 'Holi sale', with one-way fares starting at Rs 999 (inclusive of taxes and fees).
"Bookings under the sale are open from March 10, 2017 to the midnight of March 15, 2017 for travel between March 30, 2017 and October 1, 2017," said the airline, which is a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines.
The airline said the discounted fares have been offered across the metro cities and other destinations across its network such as Goa, Port Blair, Leh (Ladakh), Jammu, Srinagar, Kochi, Guwahati, Amritsar and Bhubaneswar.
