Jet Airways Anniversary Sale: Get Steep Discounts On Air Tickets For A Day

Jet Airways will be offering discounts on May 5 as part of its 24th anniversary celebration.
India's Jet Airlines has announced special fares on both domestic and international tickets as part of its 24th anniversary celebrations. The airline which was awarded TripAdvisor's "Best Indian Airline award" for 2017, announced that for single day - on May 5 - economy and premiere tickets will be offered at a 24 per cent discount on base fare on all international tickets. For travellers looking for domestic tickets the company has offered 23 per cent off on select destinations on first-come first-served basis.
The special fares will be valid only for individual bookings for travel and reservations will have travel validity with effect from June 16, 2017, Jet Airways said.
"Our 24th anniversary special airfare promotion is our way of thanking the travelling public for their 24 years of patronage," Jayaraj Shanmugam, Chief Commercial Officer, Jet Airways said. In April, the airline had announced a "Summer Sale" in which it sold domestic tickets for as low Rs 1,294 on one-way routes under economy class travel.
Jet Airways also recently announced enhanced connectivity to Europe and the US with codeshare partners Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Delta Air Lines. Jet Airways on Thursday announced the launch of two new flights directly connecting Chennai with Paris and Bengaluru with Amsterdam.
Jet Airways, which is India's second largest airline in terms of number of domestic operations, operates more than 600 domestic and international flights per day. This includes flights to 66 destinations, including domestic and overseas. It currently has a fleet of 112 aircraft, comprising Boeing 777-300 ERs, Airbus A330-200/300, Next Generation Boeing 737s and ATR 72-500/600s.