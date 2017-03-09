NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Jet Airways Announces Additional Flights To Meet Summer Rush

This summer, Jet Airways to take the count of the direct flights to 650 per day and it will begin services to Madurai and Bagdogra, from Mumbai, starting March 26, the airline said in a statement.
Edited by Prashun Talukdar | Last Updated: March 09, 2017 21:52 (IST)
Jet Airways will also add 12 additional frequencies on existing routes across its network.
Highlights

  1. Jet Airways will also increase frequencies on the existing routes
  2. The airline will take the count of the direct flights to 650 per day
  3. It will also introduce two additional services on Delhi-Patna route
Jet Airways on Thursday announced plans to further strengthen its domestic network. The airline will introduce new direct flights and also increase frequencies on the existing routes. This summer, Jet Airways to take the count of the direct flights to 650 per day and it will begin services to Madurai and Bagdogra, from Mumbai, starting March 26, the airline said in a statement. Also, the airline will connect Jaipur with Chandigarh, Dehradun with Srinagar, and Bengaluru with Kozhikode with non-stop flights, aside from services linking Bengaluru with Lucknow, via New Delhi and, Mumbai with Srinagar, via Dehradun, it added.

"Our planned network enhancements this summer will offer our guests much more by way of choice, connectivity and convenience. We look forward to welcoming all our guests to experience the joy of flying to brand new city pairs like Mumbai and Madurai," said Jet Airways' Chief Commercial Officer Jayaraj Shanmugam.

Jet Airways will also add 12 additional frequencies on existing routes across its network. These include a seventh daily flight between Mumbai and Goa, as well as Delhi and Lucknow, aside from a fourth frequency between Chennai-Tiruchirappalli and a second frequency between Delhi and Bhopal. The airline will also introduce two additional services on the Delhi-Patna route, the statement further added.

Jet Airways, which is second largest airline in terms of number of domestic operations, operates more than 600 domestic and international flights per day. This includes flights to 66 destinations, including domestic and overseas. It currently has a fleet of 112 aircraft, comprising Boeing 777-300 ERs, Airbus A330-200/300, Next Generation Boeing 737s and ATR 72-500/600s.

Story first published on: March 09, 2017 21:49 (IST)
