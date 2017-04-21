Jet Airways Introduces Chennai-Paris, Bengaluru-Amsterdam Flights

Flyers will be able to travel to destinations in Europe and North America with the Indian carrier's codeshare partners Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Delta Air Lines, Jet Airways said.
Jet Airways said the new flights will be available for sale from April 20, 2017.
Jet Airways is offering enhanced connectivity to Europe and the US with codeshare partners Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Delta Air Lines. Jet Airways on Thursday announced the launch of two new flights directly connecting Chennai with Paris and Bengaluru with Amsterdam. From October 29, 2017, flyers will be able to travel to destinations in Europe and North America with the Indian carrier's codeshare partners Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Delta Air Lines, Jet Airways said in a press release on Thursday. "Commencing October 29, 2017, Jet Airways 9W 236 will depart from Bengaluru at 02:25 hrs local time (LT) and arrive at Amsterdam at 08:35 hrs (LT). On the return leg, Jet Airways 9W 235 will depart from Amsterdam at 10:50 hrs (LT) and arrive at Bengaluru at 00:40 hrs (LT)," Jet Airways said, adding that flights will be available for sale from April 20, 2017.
These flights will be operated in conjunction with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Delta Air Lines, with each airline placing their respective codes on the service, it further said.
"Providing guests with a greater choice of travel destinations and connectivity options is an important differentiating factor which sets us apart from our competition. Demand for enhanced connectivity to global destinations is on the rise from South India and increasingly from corporate travelers," Jet Airways whole-time director Gaurang Shetty said.
On the same day, Jet Airways flight 9W 128 will depart from Chennai at 01:45 am and will arrive into Paris at 8:10 am (LT). Departing from Paris at 10:10 am (LT), Jet Airways flight 9W 127 will return to Chennai at 00:15 am (LT). Both Air France and Delta Air Lines will be codeshare partners on these flights, it added.
Jet Airways will operate a daily service between Bengaluru-Amsterdam, while the flight between Chennai-Paris will be operated five days a week. These new flights will complement the airline's existing direct operations from Delhi & Mumbai to Amsterdam and onwards to Toronto as well as direct flights from Mumbai to Paris.
Through Amsterdam and Paris, Jet Airways will offer travelers in Chennai and Bengaluru seamless one-stop connectivity to 35 destinations across Europe. It will also connect to 24 destinations in the US, Canada and Mexico with codeshare partners Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Delta Air Lines. Flyers travelling via Chennai and Bengaluru can seamlessly connect to 13 domestic destinations on Jet Airways' network as well as internationally to Colombo in Sri Lanka, it added.
Jet Airways is a full-service airline which operates direct flights to 65 destinations in India and overseas.