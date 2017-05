Jet Airways - which commenced operations on May 5, 1993 - announced special, limited-period fares on domestic and international sectors to commemorate its 24th anniversary. Flyers with economy and premiere class tickets will get a flat discount of 24 per cent on base fares under Jet Airways' one-day "Mega Fare Sale" scheme - effective May 5. While the special fares on premiere and economy class tickets are applicable on all destinations on Jet Airways' international network, domestic passengers will be able to avail the special fares on economy class tickets in select sectors, the airline said in a release. Reservations made under the offer will have a travel validity with effect from June 16, 2017, Jet Airways - which competes with the likes of Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet in the Indian market - further said.Here are some other things Jet Airways said about its 24 per cent discount scheme:Special fares are available on a first come-first serve basisBookings for travel can be made across all channelsScheme applicable on one-way and return journey on flights operated by Jet AirwaysFares will be valid only for individual bookings for travel on direct flights on Jet Airways' domestic and international networkBookings under the scheme cannot be combined with any other offer/promotion

"BIG day for us. BIGGER offer for you. #JetAirwaysTurns24 HURRY. Offer valid only today. Book now, only on http://jetairways.com or app," Jet Airways said in on microblogging site Twitter."Our 24th anniversary special airfare promotion is our way of thanking the travelling public for their 24 years of patronage. We are proud to celebrate over two decades of service excellence," Jet Airways chief commercial officer Jayaraj Shanmugam said.Jet Airways is a full-service Indian carrier which operates flights to 65 destinations, including India and overseas. "This milestone would not have been possible without the support, trust and confidence of the millions of guests who have flown with us," Mr Shanmugam added.Jet Airways was founded by Naresh Goyal in April 1992. Today, it is India's second largest airline in terms of number of domestic operations. Jet Airways operates more than 600 domestic and international flights per day. This includes flights to 66 destinations, including domestic and overseas. It has a fleet of 112 aircraft, comprising Boeing 777-300 ERs, Airbus A330-200/300, Next Generation Boeing 737s and ATR 72-500/600s, the statement noted.