Jet Airways, Uber Join Hands To Offer Doorstep Service To Flyers
The airline, in partnership with the ride-hailing service, will facilitate travel to and from the airport for its customers booking tickets through the Jet Airways app.
Jet Airways operates over 600 daily flights to 66 destinations in domestic and overseas markets.
Jet Airways on Wednesday announced a strategic association with ride-hailing service Uber. The airline, in partnership with the ride-hailing service, will facilitate travel to and from the airport for its customers booking tickets through the Jet Airways app, the airline said in statement. Flyers making bookings from the Jet Airways app and using Uber for the first time will also get a Rs 150 discount on their first three rides. "Guests booking their flights on the app and using Uber for the first time will be also benefit from a discount of Rs 150 across their first three rides by using the promo code JETUBER," said Jet Airways, which competes with the likes of Air India, IndiGo and AirAsia in the domestic aviation space.
Terming it "first-of-its kind initiative in the Indian aviation space", Jet Airways further said: "The cab booking feature will be available to all Jet Airways' guests in the cities where Uber currently operates in India while booking their travel itinerary with the airline on the Jet Airways app."
"Our partnership with Uber for a comfortable and seamless travel experience between their homes or offices and the airport, reflects our ambition to leverage technology for enhancing our guest experience," Jet Airways chief commercial officer Jayaraj Shanmugam said.
"The association is especially meaningful since both Jet Airways and Uber have substantially similar guest profiles and needs, which will facilitate greater collaboration," he added.
"Through this partnership, Jet Airways' guests across 29 cities will be able to request their Uber when they book their flight. That removes any last-minute hassles when heading to the airport and makes for a smooth arrival in your destination city," said Madhu Kannan, chief business officer of Uber India and emerging markets.