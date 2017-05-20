Last Day To Avail IndiGo's 'Summer Delight' Offer. Details Here

Bookings under the IndiGo scheme can be done for travel between June 5 and September 30.
Budget carrier IndiGo has announced discounted fares under 'Summer Delight' sale offering tickets as low as Rs 851 on select domestic routes. The last day to book tickets under the IndiGo offer is May 20. Bookings under the scheme can be done for travel between June 5 and September 30. The 851 IndiGo offer is valid on Bagdogra-Guwahati route only. The IndiGo offer is applicable on bookings made at least 20 days prior to travel dates mentioned in the promotional period across all booking channels. A search on the IndiGo's website showed the Rs 851 fare available in mid-August period.
IndiGo is offering promotional fares on flights to destinations including Pune, Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Guwahati, Kochi, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Bhubaneswar, as per its website.
Also, IndiGo will operate a non-stop daily flight between Bengaluru and Singapore from June 10 to strengthen its network in the Asia-Pacific region, the country's leading low-cost private carrier said on Friday.
"Flyers can book tickets at Rs 14,242 for a round trip from June 10. Though fifth overall service between the two cities, it will be our first non-stop flight to Singapore from Bengaluru," the airline said in a statement.
The Gurugram-based airline operates 934 daily flights, connecting 46 destinations across the country and also overseas destinations, with a fleet of 134 Airbus A320 aircraft.
Domestic air traffic witnessed a marginal growth with demand for travel going up by a little over 15 per cent in April over the year-ago period.
Indian carriers together flew 91.34 lakh passengers in April 2017 as against 79.32 lakh passengers in the corresponding month of the previous year, as per monthly traffic data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).