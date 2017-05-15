Last Day To Book IndiGo Tickets For Rs 851

IndiGo's promotional scheme - covering destinations including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata - is valid for travel between July 1 and September 30 this year.
IndiGo said bookings can be made between May 12 and May 15
IndiGo is offering all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 851 for one-way flights on select routes under a limited-period promotional scheme. IndiGo's "All Time Low Fares" scheme - covering destinations including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata - is valid for travel between July 1 and September 30 this year, the airline said on its website. "With fares starting as low as Rs 851 there's no reason not to get out of town," IndiGo, which competes with the likes of Air India, AirAsia and Jet Airways in the Indian market, further said. Bookings under this IndiGo offer can be made between May 12 and May 15, it added.
IndiGo is offering a limited number of seats under the "All Time Low Fares" scheme, it said, adding: "This offer is valid only on non-stop flights from Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar."
While the airline is offering the Rs 851 fare on flights from Bagdogra to Guwahati, some of the other routes covered under the special fares scheme include Ahmedabad-Mumbai (Rs 1,298), Bengaluru-Mumbai (Rs 1,783), Bhubaneswar-Kolkata (Rs 1,499), Kolkata-Patna (Rs 1,512), Delhi-Lucknow (Rs 1,555) and Mumbai-bengaluru (Rs 1,851).
A search on the IndiGo bookings portal showed a ticket for a one-way journey from Bagdogra to Guwahati in mid-July was available at Rs 851.
Meanwhile, AirAsia India is offering all-inclusive fares starting from Rs. 1,031 on select routes under a promotional scheme. Indian aviation market has witnessed double-digit passenger growth over the past few months. Competition among airlines amid robust growth in number of passengers is leading to lower airfares and lucrative schemes for flyers, some analysts say.
Domestic air passenger traffic rose 14.91 per cent to 90.45 lakh in March, official data showed on Thursday. For the January-March quarter, the number of passengers carried by domestic airlines rose 18.59 per cent to 272.79 lakh, data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed.
Other carriers including GoAir and Jet Airways were also seen offering discounted tariffs in the recent past.