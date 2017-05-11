NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Last Day To Book IndiGo's All-Inclusive Tickets Starting Rs 899

Bookings under IndiGo's this offer - valid for travel between June 1 and August 31, this year - can be made till May 11, the airline said.
NDTV Profit Team | Last Updated: May 11, 2017 12:31 (IST)
IndiGo said that the offer is valid on bookings made 20 days prior to travel.
IndiGo is offering discounted all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 899 on select one-way flights under a promotional scheme. Bookings under IndiGo's this offer - valid for travel between June 1 and August 31, this year - can be made till May 11, 2017, the Gurgaon-based airline said on its website. "With fares starting as low as Rs 899 there's no reason not to get out of town," IndiGo, which recently announced it will operate 18 new additional flights starting June, further said. "With fares starting as low as Rs 899 there's no reason not to get out of town," IndiGo said, adding that the offer is valid on bookings made 20 days prior to travel.
  While the Rs 899 fare is being offered on the Bagdogra-Guwahati route, other routes covered under this IndiGo scheme include Chennai-Bengaluru (starting from Rs 999), Chennai-Coimbatore (Rs. 1,099), Chennai-Visakhapatnam (Rs. 1,099), Delhi-Jaipur (Rs. 1,099), Goa-Bengaluru (Rs. 1,099) and Delhi-Dehradun Rs. (1,299).

A search on the IndiGo portal showed that tickets for a one-way flight from Bagdogra to Guwahati in the last week of August were available at Rs 899:

 

IndiGo is the country's largest passenger airline with a market share of 39.9 per cent as of March 2017. It currently operates flights connecting to 46 destinations - 39 domestic and 7 international. IndiGo has a fleet size of 133 including 20 new generation A320neos.

IndiGo last month said it will operate 18 new additional flights starting June, as part of its summer schedule. The airline said it will add these flights to the existing routes, including Bengaluru-Delhi and Bengaluru-Hyderabad. It will operate its 15th flight between Bengaluru and Delhi (to and fro), and 10th additional flight between Bengaluru and Hyderabad and Kolkata and Bengaluru (to and fro).

With the new flights, IndiGo aims to provide increased frequencies on the routes and offer greater travel options to the customers.

Indian aviation sector has been witnessing double-digit growth in passenger traffic over the past few months. Many airlines operating in the Indian market have offered discounted tariffs and attractive schemes to counter rising competition, some analysts say.

(Also read: How to know when flight prices drop)

India's domestic air passenger traffic rose 14.91 per cent in March to 90.45 lakh, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed.

Airlines such as Air India, Jet Airways and AirAsia have in the recent passed offered discounted air fares.

Story first published on: May 11, 2017 12:31 (IST)
