Last Day To Book IndiGo's All-Inclusive Tickets Starting Rs 899

While the Rs 899 fare is being offered on the Bagdogra-Guwahati route, other routes covered under this IndiGo scheme include Chennai-Bengaluru (starting from Rs 999), Chennai-Coimbatore (Rs. 1,099), Chennai-Visakhapatnam (Rs. 1,099), Delhi-Jaipur (Rs. 1,099), Goa-Bengaluru (Rs. 1,099) and Delhi-Dehradun Rs. (1,299).
Now book your travel till 11 May with fares starting Rs 899 valid on select flights. Travel b/w 1 June & 31 Aug 17. https://t.co/2wA3BTVC1xpic.twitter.com/vlOfq96idu— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 10, 2017
IndiGo is the country's largest passenger airline with a market share of 39.9 per cent as of March 2017. It currently operates flights connecting to 46 destinations - 39 domestic and 7 international. IndiGo has a fleet size of 133 including 20 new generation A320neos.
