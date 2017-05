This is your last chance to grab our up to 50% OFF Promo!Discount will last till 11:59PM tonight!Hurry & book now @ https://t.co/x5TDCHRHB2pic.twitter.com/nmmD8EJ6Im — AirAsia (@AirAsia) May 21, 2017

Amid intense competition among airlines operating in the Indian market, AirAsia is offering up to 50 per cent off on base fares in a limited-period promotional scheme. The up to 50 per cent discount being offered under AirAsia's "Up to 50% Off Pick A Seat" scheme is available till 11:59 pm on May 21, 2017, the airline said. "To enjoy the discounts, guests have to Pick A Seat during their flight booking," AirAsia India said. AirAsia's promotional scheme, which is offering discounted tariffs on flights to destinations such as Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Pune, Delhi, Ranchi and Vizag, requires flyers to make advance bookings and is applicable on travel between September 5 this year and February 8 next year, it added. "Our promotion allows you to enjoy up to 50% Off base fares for all destinations even when you upgrade to Premium Flatbed or Pick A Seat. It's that simple!" AirAsia India - which competes with the likes of Air India, IndiGo, Jet Airways and SpiceJet in the market - further said on its website.The discount, being offered on base fares only, is available on selected fare classes, AirAsia said. The discount will not be available during peak periods and are "not applicable to Premium Flex and Value Pack", it added.Under a separate scheme, AirAsia India is also offering all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 1,031 on select routes. Under its "Buy Now, Fly Now" scheme, AirAsia India is offering discounted airfares for travel till September 4, 2017, it said. Bookings under this AirAsia India scheme can also be made till May 21.A search on the AirAsia bookings portal on Sunday afternoon showed one seat for a flight from Imphal to Guwahati on July 10 was available at Rs 1,030.

Flying high on robust passenger growth, rival airlines such as Jet Airways, IndiGo and SpiceJet have also offered discounted fares in the recent past.

Indian aviation market has witnessed double-digit passenger growth over the past few months. Competition among airlines amid robust growth in number of passengers is leading to lower airfares and lucrative schemes for flyers, some analysts say.

Domestic air passenger traffic rose 15.15 per cent to 91.34 lakh in April, data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed.