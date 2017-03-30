NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Aviation |

No Hand Baggage Stamping At Seven Airports From April 1

Airports at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin and Ahmedabad have been chosen for the new system to "upgrade" the security system for the convenience of passengers.
Indo-Asian News Service | Last Updated: March 30, 2017 19:34 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
CISF has decided to do away with stamping of hand baggage tags at seven airports.
CISF has decided to do away with stamping of hand baggage tags at seven airports.
New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has decided to do away with stamping of hand baggage tags at seven airports from April 1, an official said on Thursday.

Airports at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin and Ahmedabad have been chosen for the new system to "upgrade" the security system for the convenience of passengers.

"The present system of stamping of hand baggage tags at pre-embarkation security check points for these seven airports shall be dispensed with from April 1, 2017," CISF Director General O.P. Singh said.

The CISF chief said the step would enhance the passenger experience and provide hassle-free security environment at airports without compromising with the security requirements.

Singh said the paramilitary force, responsible for the security of 59 airports across India, had taken appropriate measures to "upgrade the security system by adopting this new system for the convenience of passengers". 

"The system will speed up the security check procedure and will give more time to CISF personnel for checking of suspected baggage," he added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: March 30, 2017 19:34 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Parliament Approves Finance Bill 2017
AirportsAirports Baggage StampingBaggage StampingBaggage Stamping AirportsDelhi airportMumbai airportBusiness news

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.