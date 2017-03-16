Qatar Airways Offers Up To 15% Discounts On SBI Cards

Qatar Airways has a fleet of 195 aircraft flying to 150 international destinations across six continents.
Mumbai: State Bank of India and Qatar Airways on Thursday entered into a partnership to offer the bank's corporate and retail cardholders up to 15 per cent discount on business class tickets and up to 10 per cent discount on economy fares to the US, Europe and Africa.
The offer is on both debit and credit cards and is valid for bookings done on or before April 7 for travel until September 30, the national carrier of Qatar said in a statement.
Naveen Chawla, Qatar Airways senior manager for the Subcontinent said this partnership provides them a platform to leverage SBI's massive corporate customer base.
Qatar Airways, which had last week said was planning to set up a domestic airline here, was set up 20 years ago and has a fleet of 195 aircraft flying to 150 international destinations across six continents.
