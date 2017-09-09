NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
SpiceJet Adds New Route To Its Network

This makes the airline the first to offer daily direct air connectivity between Guwahati and Dibrugarh, SpiceJet said in a statement.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: September 09, 2017 17:47 (IST)
SpiceJet will now operate a total of 26 flights in and out of North East.
New Delhi: Low-cost carrier SpiceJet today announced Dibrugarh as the latest addition to its domestic network with daily flights on Silchar-Guwahati-Dibrugarh route from October 3.

This makes the airline the first to offer daily direct air connectivity between Guwahati and Dibrugarh, SpiceJet said in a statement.

It will be offering an all-inclusive introductory fare of Rs 2,199 on the Guwahati-Dibrugarh route and Rs 1,898 on the return leg.

With the new flights SpiceJet will now operate a total of 26 flights in and out of North East and a total of eight flights within the region, it said.

SpiceJet serves 50 destinations, including 7 international ones with a fleet of 35 Boeing 737NG and 20 Bombardier Q-400 aircraft.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: September 09, 2017 17:47 (IST)
