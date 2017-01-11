NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
SpiceJet Approaches Regulator On Panel To Check On-Time Data Claims: Report

The aviation regulator was told that data collection system at airports like Mumbai has been in place for many years, sources said.
Indo-Asian News Service | Last Updated: January 11, 2017 11:39 (IST)
New Delhi: SpiceJet on Tuesday approached the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to voice its concerns over setting up of a committee which will look into on-time performance (OTP) parameters.

According to industry sources, SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh met DGCA chief B S  Bhullar and expressed serious concerns over the the aviation regulator's decision to set up the committee.

The panel, headed by Mr Bhullar, had been set up to probe possible discrepancies in on-time data recording mechanism following a complaint by passenger carrier IndiGo.

The committee is expected to submit the corrected data by the end of February.

The aviation regulator was told that data collection system at airports like Mumbai has been in place for many years, sources said.

"DGCA assured that it would carry out a fair evaluation. Airline representatives will also be included in the committee formed to look into the OTP issue," a source said.

"Tomorrow, if an airline questions the passenger traffic data, will the DGCA constitute a committee to investigate that too?"

On the other hand, an IndiGo spokesperson said: "We have questioned the discrepancy in the OTP data that we have seen and also provided evidence of the same to the DGCA."

"Manual recording and reporting of OTP data is prone to manipulation and not in the interest of consumers. The reaction of some airlines is surprising. If their OTP data is indeed genuine there is no reason for them to be nervous or oppose a fair and independent investigation."

Story first published on: January 11, 2017 11:39 (IST)
SpiceJetB S  BhullarAjay Singh

