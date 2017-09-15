NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Aviation |

SpiceJet To Launch Four New Domestic Flights In October

SpiceJet operates 380 average daily flights to 50 destinations, including 43 domestic and seven international ones.
Indo-Asian News Service | Last Updated: September 15, 2017 23:14 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
SpiceJet will deploy its Bombardier Q400 aircrafts on all of these new routes.
SpiceJet will deploy its Bombardier Q400 aircrafts on all of these new routes.
New Delhi: Low-cost carrier (LCC) SpiceJet on Friday said it will launch four new direct flights on its domestic network with effect from October 3.

According to the airline, the new flights will be launched on Chennai-Belagavi, Bengaluru-Coimbatore, Bengaluru-Madurai and Bengaluru-Belagavi routes.

The LCC said it will offer all-inclusive one-way introductory starting fares ranging between Rs 1,949 and Rs 3,099 on these new routes.

The airline will deploy its Bombardier Q400 aircrafts on all of these new routes.

Currently, the airline operates 380 average daily flights to 50 destinations, including 43 domestic and seven international ones.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: September 15, 2017 23:14 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ India To See More Investments From Japan: Report
SpiceJetSpiceJet new flightsSpiceJet newsSpiceJet flightsSpiceJet new routesBusiness News

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS
Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.