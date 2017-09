SpiceJet To Launch Four New Domestic Flights In October

Low-cost carrier (LCC) SpiceJet on Friday said it will launch four new direct flights on its domestic network with effect from October 3.According to the airline, the new flights will be launched on Chennai-Belagavi, Bengaluru-Coimbatore, Bengaluru-Madurai and Bengaluru-Belagavi routes.The LCC said it will offer all-inclusive one-way introductory starting fares ranging between Rs 1,949 and Rs 3,099 on these new routes.

The airline will deploy its Bombardier Q400 aircrafts on all of these new routes.Currently, the airline operates 380 average daily flights to 50 destinations, including 43 domestic and seven international ones.