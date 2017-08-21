This Airline Received The Maximum Number of Customer Complaints in July

Air India currently has about 15 per cent market share in the domestic market.
Air India, the debt-ridden national carrier, received the most number of customer complaints for its domestic services in the month of July, according the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Air India received 1.7 complaints for every 10,000 passengers it flew in the month, well above the average of 0.71 complaints per 10,000 passengers carried, according to the press release. Recently the government has given an "in-principle" approval to sell stake in Air India and a ministerial panel is working on the details of the proposed disinvestment.
Jet Airways and its low-cost subsidiary Jetlite had the second highest rate of complaints with 1.3 complaints per 10,000 passengers. GoAir was third with 0.9 complaints.
Air India was also rated the second lowest in terms of On-Time Performance (OTP) computed for four metro airports viz. Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. Airline-wise OTP at four metro airports for the month of July 2017 is as follows:
According to ministry data, 28,019 of Air India’s passengers were delayed beyond two hours in the month, second to Indigo’s 37,210 passengers who were affected by delays beyond two hours. Airlines are required to submit data on the number of cases of denied boarding, cancellations and delays along with the status on a monthly basis to the Aviation Ministry.
In August, as many as 282 passengers on board a Delhi-bound flight of Air India from Mumbai had a harrowing time after they were allegedly made to sit in the aircraft for over three hours without air conditioning following a technical glitch in the aircraft.
Air India currently has about 15 per cent market share in the domestic market. The civil aviation ministry is of the view that its current business is "not sustainable" as it is neither able to generate enough cash flow nor start repaying even the principal amount on its debt. The airline has a debt of more than Rs. 50,000 crore.