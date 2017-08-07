NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
This Indian Airline Plans To Fly Overseas In October

Indian aviation sector witnessed double-digits passenger growth for the last 35 months
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: August 07, 2017 16:41 (IST)
Kolkata: Private low-cost carrier Go Air would start flying overseas from October this year, its Managing Director Jeh Wadia said. "We have plans to start overseas operations from October this year", Wadia told PTI today.

He said, initially, the airline would fly to the destinations of Asia and reviewing the destinations within the
region. Go Air, which had ordered for 143 Airbus neo A320 aircraft to add to the existing 24-strong fleet, had got the delivery of five of them only.

"There are issues with the engine for which the deliveries are getting delayed", Wadia said.

To a query whether the airline was keen to look at the divestment of Air India like its competitor Indigo, Wadia said "we have no interest".

He also denied any plans of an IPO, he said.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: August 07, 2017 16:41 (IST)
