NDTV Profit
Aviation

Turkey's Celebi Keen To Buy Air India's Ground Handling Unit

Celebi has written to the ministry showing interest to bid for the Indian flag carrier's ground handing operations, India's aviation secretary Rajiv Nayan Choubey said.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: September 08, 2017 15:31 (IST)
New Delhi: Turkey's Celebi Aviation Holding has shown interest in buying state-owned Air India's ground handling operations, India's aviation secretary Rajiv Nayan Choubey said on Friday.

Celebi also provides ground handling services in India.

Celebi has written to the ministry showing interest to bid for the Indian flag carrier's ground handing operations, Choubey told Reuters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet in June approved plans to privatise Air India after successive governments spent billions of dollars to keep the debt-laden carrier flying.

 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

