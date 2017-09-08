NDTV
Business
Hindi
Movies
Cricket
Health
Food
Tech
Auto
Apps
Prime
Art
Weddings
Home
Latest
Markets
Market Stats
Stocks
Futures & Options
Commodities
Currencies
Global Markets
IPOs
Buy Or Sell
Earnings
Money
Savings & Investments
Mutual Funds
MF Dashboard
Insurance
Property
Corporate
Economy
Start-Ups
Industries
Auto
Banking & Financial Services
Consumer Products
Services
Pharma
Energy
Infrastructure
Tech, Media & Telecom
Lifestyle
Gadgets
Careers
People
Video
Portfolio
Trends
Home
|
Aviation
|
Turkey's Celebi Keen To Buy Air India's Ground Handling Unit
Celebi has written to the ministry showing interest to bid for the Indian flag carrier's ground handing operations, India's aviation secretary Rajiv Nayan Choubey said.
Thomson Reuters
| Last Updated: September 08, 2017 15:31 (IST)
Thomson Reuters
EMAIL
COMMENTS
New Delhi:
Turkey's Celebi Aviation Holding has shown interest in buying state-owned Air India's ground handling operations, India's aviation secretary Rajiv Nayan Choubey said on Friday.
Celebi also provides ground handling services in India.
Celebi has written to the ministry showing interest to bid for the Indian flag carrier's ground handing operations, Choubey told Reuters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet in June approved plans to privatise Air India after successive governments spent billions of dollars to keep the debt-laden carrier flying.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
For
latest news on Business
, like us on
Facebook
and follow us on
Twitter
.
Story first published on
: September 08, 2017 15:31 (IST)
Related
Saab Picks Adani As Partner For India Fighter Jets Contract: Report
Government To Look For Transaction Advisers For Air India Disinvestment
Air India Stake Sale: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Hints At Expeditious Decision
Trending
SpiceJet, Infused With New Capital, Wants To Fly To Europe, Elsewhere
Rupee Rises Sharply Against US Dollar Today: Five Things To Know
Last Day To Subscribe Dixon Technologies IPO: Should You Invest?
Share this story on
ALSO READ
Will Automation Steal Your Job? Not Likely Assures A Major IT Company
Air India
privatisation
Celebi
Air India sale
Air India Ground handling unit
Advertisement
Advertisement
GAINERS / LOSERS
Poll
Can Indian IT Overcome H-1B Visa Hurdles?
RSS
News Alerts
Mobile
Apps
Apple
Android
Windows
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn
About Us
Archives
Advertise
Feedback
Disclaimer
Investor
Complaint Redressal
Ombudsman
Careers
Service Terms
Channel Distribution
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.