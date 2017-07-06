NDTV
Business
Hindi
Movies
Cricket
Health
Food
Tech
Auto
Apps
Prime
Art
Weddings
Home
Latest
Markets
Market Stats
Stocks
Futures & Options
Commodities
Currencies
Global Markets
IPOs
Buy Or Sell
Earnings
Money
Savings & Investments
Mutual Funds
MF Dashboard
Insurance
Property
Corporate
Economy
Start-Ups
Industries
Auto
Banking & Financial Services
Consumer Products
Services
Pharma
Energy
Infrastructure
Tech, Media & Telecom
Lifestyle
Gadgets
Careers
People
Video
Portfolio
Trends
Home
|
Aviation
|
US Lifts Electronic Devices Ban On Qatar Airways Flights
In May, the US had banned large electronic devices like laptops and cameras as cabin baggage on US-bound planes from 10 foreign destinations, mostly in Muslim-majority countries.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: July 06, 2017 13:08 (IST)
Press Trust of India
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Qatar Airways is the fourth airline on whom the restrictions have been eased by the US.
New Delhi:
Passengers on Qatar Airways flights to the US can now carry laptops and other electronic devices on board with the US authorities lifting the restrictions on the Doha-based airline.
Qatar Airways is the fourth airline on whom the restrictions have been eased by the US. During this week, the curbs on Emirates, Etihad Airways and Turkish Airlines were lifted.
In May, the US had banned large electronic devices like laptops and cameras as cabin baggage on US-bound planes from 10 foreign destinations, mostly in Muslim-majority countries.
Qatar Airways on Thursday said all personal electronic devices can be carried on board all departures from Doha's Hamad International Airport to destinations in the US.
"Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport have met with all requirements of the US Department of Homeland Security's new security guidelines," it said in a statement.
Passengers travelling to the US from 10 airports, were barred in March from carrying large electronic devices as cabin baggage. The airports included those at Doha, Dubai and Istanbul.
On Wednesday, Emirates said the electronics ban has been lifted on its flights from Dubai International Airport to the USA.
"... if you are travelling to the US from Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, you can carry all your electronic devices on board," Turkish Airlines said on Wednesday.
Earlier this week, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said passengers on its flights to the US from Abu Dhabi airport can carry electronic devices on board.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
For
latest news on Business
, like us on
Facebook
and follow us on
Twitter
.
Story first published on
: July 06, 2017 13:08 (IST)
Related
Committed To Strategic Partnership With Jet Airways: Etihad
Vistara Launches Two Day Sale With All Inclusive Prices As Low As Rs 799
Ramco Systems Bags Order From Airline MRO Parts
Trending
GST Invoice Rules: Format. Time Limit And More
Former Tata Finance MD Allegedly Commits Suicide In Mumbai Office
When Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka Finally Assembled His Birthday Gift
Share this story on
ALSO READ
Jio Releases New Offers: Get Up To 224 GB For Rs 509
Qatar Airways
Ban on electronic devices
Hamad International Airport
Etihad Airways
Emirates
Turkish Airlines
Advertisement
Advertisement
GAINERS / LOSERS
Advertisement
Poll
Can Indian IT Overcome H-1B Visa Hurdles?
Advertisement
RSS
News Alerts
Mobile
Apps
Apple
Android
Windows
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn
About Us
Archives
Advertise
Feedback
Disclaimer
Investor
Complaint Redressal
Ombudsman
Careers
Service Terms
Channel Distribution
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.