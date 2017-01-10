Vistara Announces 3-Day Celebration Sale, Tickets From 899
The 899 offer is for Jammu-Srinagar route. Limited seats are available under the Vistara offer and it is valid on direct flights only.
Last Updated: January 10, 2017 16:04 (IST)
Full service carrier Vistara on Tuesday announced a 3-day 'Celebration Sale' offering one-way all-inclusive tickets starting Rs 899 after completing two years of operations.
The booking period under the new Vistara offer began today and is valid till January 12 for a travel period between January 25 to October 01. Customers will get Croma vouchers worth Rs 500 while booking tickets on Vistara's website or mobile app.
An advanced search on the Vistara website showed that the fare for Delhi-Lucknow route at Rs 1,500, Goa-Mumbai Rs 1,501, Guwahati-Kolkata Rs 1,699, Delhi-Ahmedabad Rs 2,000 and Mumbai-Bengaluru Rs 2,130.
Sanjiv Kapoor, Vistara's Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer, said, "As we celebrate two wonderful years of operations, we wish to share this great joy with our customers through a special celebratory Sale. This is also an opportunity for more travellers to 'fly the new feeling' and experience the difference that makes Vistara the preferred choice for millions."
Vistara has expanded its network to 20 destinations with over 500 weekly flights and a fleet of 13 aircraft in two years.
Vistara is a joint venture, in which Tata Sons owns 51 per cent stake and the rest is with Singapore Airlines.
Recently, Vistara filed its codeshare flight schedule with aviation regulator DGCA and its approval is soon expected, news agency Press Trust of India reported.
"We are working with the government on making it (codeshare) effective," Vistara Chief Executive Officer Phee Teik Yeoh said.
Codesharing allows an airline to book on its passenger on its partner carriers and provide seamless transport to destination where it has no presence.
Story first published on: January 10, 2017 15:53 (IST)