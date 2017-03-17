NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Aviation |

Vistara Becomes First Customer Of Airbus India Training Centre

The five-year contract will commence from the end of 2018 when the Airbus India Training Centre (AITC) becomes operational.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: March 17, 2017 16:04 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Vistara Becomes First Customer Of Airbus India Training Centre
New Delhi: Vistara on Friday joined hands with Airbus for training of the flight crew of its A-320 aircraft at the European plane manufacturer's upcoming training centre here.

Significantly, the Tata Sons-Singapore Airlines' joint venture carrier, Vistara has become the first customer for the first fully-owned training centre of Airbus in Asia, for which the ground-breaking ceremony was performed earlier in the day.

The training package includes A320 full flight simulation, aircraft procedure training, computer-based classroom training, standard pilot transition training with the support of Airbus instructors, Vistara said in a statement.

The training will also include the new Airbus upgrade to command course aimed at improving skills and maturity of co-pilots that will take over the commander's role, it added.

The five-year contract will commence from the end of 2018 when the Airbus India Training Centre (AITC) becomes operational.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: March 17, 2017 16:04 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ India Can Build Its Own 'Etihads, Emirates, Qatars': SpiceJet Chief
VistaraSingapore AirlinesTata SonsAirbus India Training CentreAirbus

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.