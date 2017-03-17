Vistara Becomes First Customer Of Airbus India Training Centre

New Delhi: Vistara on Friday joined hands with Airbus for training of the flight crew of its A-320 aircraft at the European plane manufacturer's upcoming training centre here.
Significantly, the Tata Sons-Singapore Airlines' joint venture carrier, Vistara has become the first customer for the first fully-owned training centre of Airbus in Asia, for which the ground-breaking ceremony was performed earlier in the day.
The training package includes A320 full flight simulation, aircraft procedure training, computer-based classroom training, standard pilot transition training with the support of Airbus instructors, Vistara said in a statement.
The training will also include the new Airbus upgrade to command course aimed at improving skills and maturity of co-pilots that will take over the commander's role, it added.
The five-year contract will commence from the end of 2018 when the Airbus India Training Centre (AITC) becomes operational.
