Domestic airline Vistara has extended bookings for a promotional scheme under which it is offering a flat 50 per cent off on both one-way and return business class flights by adding more tickets to the sale. The last day for booking tickets under Vistara's " Affordable Luxury Business Class Sale " scheme, which covers destinations such as Goa, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, Guwahati and Bhubaneswar, is May 9, 2017, the airline said on its website. A limited number of tickets under the scheme are available on a first-come, first serve basis and regular fares will appear in case the seats under this sale are sold out, said Vistara, which is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines. Tickets for the Affordable Luxury Business Class Sale - applicable on travel till February 20 next year - can be booked till 11:50 pm on May 9, 2017, Vistara added.The airline also said its Affordable Luxury Business Class Sale requires a minimum eight days of advance purchase and bookings are open on airvistara.com, Vistara's app (both iOS and Android versions), Vistara Airport Ticket Offices, online travel agencies and travel agents."Due to overwhelming demand, we have extended our amazing Affordable Luxury Business Class Sale for three more days...," Vistara said in a statement on its website.One-way fares under Vistara's Business Class Sale start from Rs 4,611, exclusive of taxes and fees, it said. "Simply book your tickets 8 days in advance to get flat 50% off relative to our standard fares for Business Class," Vistara added.

The Vistara site also gave a list of sample Business Class fares (one-way, excluding taxes and fees) on offer under the scheme:

Meanwhile, many airlines have announced discounted fares in the recent past on the back of increased competition led by passenger growth.Airlines operating in the domestic market have seen double-digit growth and robust passenger load factor in the past few months. Domestic air passenger traffic rose 14.91 per cent in March month to 90.45 lakh, official data showed.