Home
|
Aviation
|
Vistara Hikes Delhi-Pune Frequency
The airline announced the launch of an additional flight between New Delhi and Pune on completing two years of operations.
Indo-Asian News Service
| Last Updated: January 09, 2017 14:20 (IST)
Indo-Asian News Service
New Delhi:
Full service passenger carrier Vistara on Monday increased its flight frequency on the New Delhi-Pune sector.
The airline announced the launch of an additional flight between New Delhi and Pune on completing two years of operations.
Over the last one year, Vistara has grown by more than 50 per cent in terms of its weekly frequencies by adding four aircraft to its fleet and eight new destinations to its network.
The airline has flown over 3.5 million customers in the last two years.
Currently, the airline connects 20 destinations across India with a fleet of 13 Airbus A320s, serving more than 500 flights a week.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Story first published on
: January 09, 2017 14:20 (IST)
PM Modi Flying Blind Into Budget As India's Growth A Guessing Game
Vistara
Delhi-Pune flight
