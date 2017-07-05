Vistara Launches Two Day Sale With All Inclusive Prices As Low As Rs 799
The Return of the Great Monsoon Sale will be open for 48 hours only
Full service carrier Vistara has announced 'Mid-summer' sale offering tickets as low as Rs 799 on select domestic routes. As part of its ‘The Return of the Great Monsoon Sale’ which will be open for 48 hours only, Vistara is offering all-inclusive fares starting at just Rs 799 in economy class and Rs 2,099 in premium economy for travel between July 21, 2017 and September 20, 2017.
The Rs 799 fare is available for the Srinagar-Jammu route. Other routes available at discounted fares under this sale are: Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Amritsar for Rs 1,199; Delhi-Lucknow and Delhi-Srinagar for Rs 1,499; Delhi-Ahmedabad for Rs 1,799; Delhi-Mumbai for Rs 2,099; Delhi-Hyderabad for Rs 2,399; Delhi-Kolkata for Rs 2,499; Delhi-Goa for Rs 2,599; Delhi-Bengaluru for Rs 2,699; Delhi-Leh for Rs 2,899; Kolkata-Port Blair for Rs 2,799; and Delhi-Port Blair for Rs 5,299.
Commenting on the sale, Sanjiv Kapoor, Vistara’s Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer, said, “Our frequent flyers tell us that nothing comes close to the experience of flying Vistara, where meals and beverages are always complimentary, and the service world class, as one would expect from an airline brought to you by Tata and Singapore Airlines. This limited-period Sale offers flyers the chance to sample the fabulous Vistara experience at fares that are too good to ignore.”