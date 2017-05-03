Vistara Offers 50% Discount On Business Class Fares Under 'Affordable Luxury' Sale
May 03, 2017
Seats under the Vistara offer are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Vistara slashed its business class fares by a flat 50 per cent under 'Affordable Luxury' sale. The Vistara offer is for one-way travel, starting as low as Rs 4,611, the airline said in a release. A booking, to be made a minimum of eight days in advance, under the Vistara sale can be done starting today and is available till May 6. Seats under the Vistara offer are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Travellers can opt for the service at an airport as well as while booking tickets online.
The Vistara sale will be valid for travel between May 12, 2017 and February 20, 2018. The offer holds for some of the favourite holiday destinations like Goa, Port Blair, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, Kochi, Guwahati, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, as well as metro cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru, among other destinations across Vistara's network.
Commenting on the development, Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, "All too often, we see today's "work hard, play hard" successful and often self-made professionals, fly to lovely holiday and weekend destinations with friends and loved ones and stay in luxury in the best hotels, resorts, B&Bs, and villas, but not treat themselves to the same indulgence on their air travel."
Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines (SIA). In a span of over two years, Vistara has expanded its network to 19 destinations with over 530 weekly flights and a fleet of 13 aircraft.