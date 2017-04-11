Vistara, Starbucks Bring You A Fresh Brew At 30,000 Feet
Vistara in partnership with Starbucks in India will be the first airline in South Asia as well as Southeast Asia to offer this service.
Edited by Prashun Talukdar | Last Updated: April 11, 2017 15:59 (IST) Prashun Talukdar
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Phee Teik Yeoh (third from left) and Sumitro Ghosh with Vistara crew members at a Starbucks outlet.
Highlights
Vistara introduces Starbucks coffee on its flights
Vistara is a joint venture carrier of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines
In 27 months, Vistara has expanded its network to 19 destinations
Vistara is offering Starbucks coffee on its flights starting Tuesday. This service is available for Vistara customers in Business Class and Premium Economy categories. Vistara in partnership with Starbucks in India will be the first airline in South Asia as well as Southeast Asia to offer this service. Starbucks India Estates Blend, a medium roast coffee sourced from the estates of Coorg and Chickmagalur, at 30,000 feet to offer customers an extraordinary in-flight experience, Vistara said in a statement.
Vistara, the Tata Sons-Singapore Airlines joint venture carrier, tweeted, "We are delighted to serve @StarbucksIndia coffee as part of the enhanced inflight offerings for Business Class & Premium Economy passengers."
Commenting on the launch, Phee Teik Yeoh, CEO, Vistara, said, "Coffee is not just a beverage; it is a way of life for many people. Vistara aims to transform the flying experience in India forever. Our partnership with Starbucks is a step in that direction, reflecting our focus on the evolving preferences of our customers. We genuinely believe that such exclusivity in our service affirms our promise of making flying a 'new feeling'."
"We are delighted to partner with Vistara to provide freshly brewed Starbucks India Estates Blend to Vistara passengers. This partnership allows us to take forward a joint commitment to provide a distinctive and unparalleled customer experience," Sumitro Ghosh, CEO, Tata Starbucks Private Ltd said.
In a span of 27 months, Vistara has expanded its network to 19 destinations with over 530 weekly flights and a fleet size of 13.