Vistara To Suspend Flight Services To Varanasi From March
New Delhi: City-based full service carrier Vistara on Thursday said it would be suspending its operations to Varanasi from here from March citing commercial reasons, even as it announced the launch of new flights to Amritsar and Leh.
As part of continual network optimisation and due to the planned runway maintenance of the Varanasi airport in the summers, the airline will suspend its daily service between Delhi and Varanasi, effective March 1, Vistara said in a release.
Meanwhile, it also announced the launch of its direct flight services to Amritsar from the national capital starting March 1.
The services to Amritsar from Mumbai will commence from March 8, the airline said.
Flights to Amritsar will initially operate six days a week from both Delhi and Mumbai (except Mondays), and the frequency will increase to daily in the summers, it said.
The airline will also operate direct flights between Delhi and Leh on weekends from March 25 which would be later converted into daily services from May 10, the release said.
"We are very excited to begin the New Year with the addition of two new destinations to our growing network. The expansion further cements Vistara's position in the domestic market as a committed player in the Indian aviation sector," Vistara Chief Executive Officer Phee Teik Yeoh said in the release.
