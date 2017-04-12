NDTV
Latest
Home
|
Banking & Financial Services
|
78% Of Credit Card Users Pay Full Balance: Survey
The survey of 1,100 people, commissioned by a credit information company, also found that 13 per cent pay more than minimum payment due but not the full balance.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: April 12, 2017 22:01 (IST)
Press Trust of India
Mumbai:
As high as 78 per cent of users in the country pay off their full balance on credit cards, a survey has found.
The survey of 1,100 people, commissioned by a credit information company, also found that 13 per cent pay more than minimum payment due but not the full balance.
This included 6 per cent who said they pay much more than the minimum balance and 7 per cent who said they pay slightly more than the minimum required.
Another 8 per cent said they pay the minimum balance that is required, Transunion Cibil said.
The survey said 90 per cent of the respondents are aware that non-payment can negatively impact their credit histories, but those in the 18-25 age bracket are less aware than the ones over 35.
It said respondents in Kolkata and Chennai had the maximum 95 per cent awareness level.
According to the survey, 77 per cent of the respondents across the country said they know "settlement" in credit card parlance is viewed negatively by lenders.
On the usage front, the survey found out that 93 per cent of respondents use the credit cards to shop.
Dividing it among the cities, it said Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune and Mumbai have a higher usage as compared with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
: April 12, 2017 22:01 (IST)
