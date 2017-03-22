Axis Bank Dismisses Social Media Buzz About CEO Shikha Sharma's Resignation

Axis Bank had reported a 73% year-on-year fall in net profit for the December quarter.
New Delhi: Axis Bank on Wednesday said its managing director and CEO Shikha Sharma was not resigning.
"...The news appearing in section of social media stating the impending resignation of the MD & CEO of the Bank, which please note is false, speculative and is being circulated with the mala fide intention of misleading the investors and the general public," the private sector bank said in a clarification to the BSE.
Axis Bank has been under pressure over a sharp fall in third quarter profits along with Income Tax Department raids on some of its branches post-demonetisation.
There is also a buzz about the bank's merger with Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Axis Bank had reported 73 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 580 crore for the October-December quarter on account of rise in bad loans.
At 11:27 am, Axis Bank shares were trading 1.31 per cent higher at Rs 494.40 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange or BSE, whose benchmark Sensex index was up 0.80 per cent or 237 points.