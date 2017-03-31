NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Bank Loans Rise 4.4% In Two Weeks

Outstanding loans rose Rs 49,600 crore ($7.64 billion) to Rs 75.66 lakh crore in the two weeks to March 17. Non-food credit rose Rs 55,190 crore to 75.10 lakh crore, while food credit fell Rs 5,600 crore to Rs 55,860 crore.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: March 31, 2017 17:28 (IST)
Bank deposits fell Rs 710 crore to Rs 105.42 lakh crore in the two weeks to March 17.
Indian banks' loans rose 4.4 per cent in the two weeks to March 17 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 13 per cent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



Story first published on: March 31, 2017 17:28 (IST)
