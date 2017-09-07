NDTV
Bank Of India Cuts Lending Rates On Deposits
"Bank of India has reduced its marginal cost based lending rates (MCLRs). The revised marginal cost based lending rate for one-year now stands at 8.30 per cent," the bank said in statement.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: September 07, 2017 20:29 (IST)
Press Trust of India
Bank of India said the reduced rates would come into effect from September 10.
New Delhi:
Public sector lender Bank of India has cut MCLR rates by 0.05-0.10 per cent for various tenors from September 10.
"Bank of India has reduced its marginal cost based lending rates (MCLRs). The revised marginal cost based lending rate for one-year now stands at 8.30 per cent," the bank said in statement today.
As of now, the one year MCLR stands at 8.40 per cent.
The reduced rates would come into effect from September 10, 2017, Bank of India said.
Among others, the overnight and 1-month MCLR have been cut by 0.10 per cent each to 7.90 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively.
While loan of 3-month tenor will bear interest rate of 8.10 per cent, down 0.05 per cent from current MCLR.
There has been no change for 6-month MCLR which stands at 8.25 per cent.
Banks had adopted MCLR from April 2016 following the directive of Reserve Bank of India.
However, a majority of them still follow the base rate or the minimum lending rate formula to charge interest on loans.
MCLR, which is changed every month, is a uniform methodology, which was introduced to ensure fair interest rates to borrowers as well as banks.
The Reserve Bank in its last monetary policy in August had said it would review the MCLR method as banks were not passing on the benefit of repo rate reduction to consumer.
A new market-linked benchmark rate is being worked out for a better rate transmission, Deputy Governor Viral Acharya had said.
Shares of Bank of India closed 0.87 per cent up at Rs 144.30 on BSE.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Bank of India
Bank of India deposits
Bank of India news
Business News
