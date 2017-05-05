NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Bank Of India Plans To Raise Rs 10,000 Crore

Bank of India shareholders approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore through issue of bonds.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: May 05, 2017 19:06 (IST)
New Delhi: Public sector lender Bank of India today said its shareholders have approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore through issue of bonds.

In a BSE filing, BoI said its shareholders have given "approval for issuance and allotment of up to 80 crore fresh equity shares...by way of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), public issue, rights issue...or any such other issue...for an amount up to Rs 10,000 crore".

The bank said its shareholders have also approved raising Rs 123.51 crore from government through preferential allotment of equity shares.

Shares of Bank of India closed at Rs 183.75, down 4.45 per cent, on BSE.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

