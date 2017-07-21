NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Banking & Financial Services |

Carlyle Affiliate To Buy 26% In State Bank Of India Credit Cards JVs

An affiliate of buyout firm Carlyle will buy a 26 percent stake in each of two credit card joint ventures of State Bank of India, the top Indian lender said on Friday.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: July 21, 2017 19:39 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Carlyle Affiliate To Buy 26% In State Bank Of India Credit Cards JVs
An affiliate of buyout firm Carlyle will buy a 26 percent stake in each of two credit card joint ventures of State Bank of India, the top Indian lender said on Friday.

After GE Capital, SBI's partner in the two joint ventures -- SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd and GE Capital Business Process Managament Services Ltd -- decided to exit the businesses as part of a global plan, the lender in March said it would increase its shareholding in both companies to 74 percent.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the bank said it would sign a shareholder agreement with CA Rover Holdings, an affiliate of buyout fund Carlyle Asia Partners IV, for the remaining 26 percent stake in the two companies.

Neither side disclosed financial details of the deal.
 

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: July 21, 2017 19:39 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Government Considering To Change Financial Year To January-December
SBI Credit CardsCarlyle

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS
Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.