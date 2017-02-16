NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Banking & Financial Services |

Demand To Cancel Decision To Merge State Bank Of Travancore With SBI

Criticising the decision, the former MP said service of SBI would be centred on big corporates once it start function as a global bank. It would also lead to shut down of branches and loss of jobs.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: February 16, 2017 22:00 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Demand To Cancel Decision To Merge State Bank Of Travancore With SBI
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala based Save SBT (State Bank of Travancore) Forum on Thursday asked Union government to reconsider its decision for merger of five associate banks including SBT with SBI.

Merger of SBT with SBI would adversely affect the economic development in the state as SBT has played a vital role in extending loans to agriculture, industrial and education sectors in the state, Forum Chairman Panniyan Raveendran said in a statement.

Union cabinet had yesterday gave green signal for the merger of five associate banks with SBI.

Criticising the decision, the former MP said service of SBI would be centred on big corporates once it start function as a global bank. It would also lead to shut down of branches and loss of jobs.

The state government, state assembly, bank customers, political parties and share holders had request to cancel the merger move and to neglect the same was antidemocratic and not in tune with the Federal system, he pointed out.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: February 16, 2017 22:00 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Don't Need More Money, Says Fund That Tripled Your Wealth In 3 Years
SBIState Bank of Tranvancore

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.