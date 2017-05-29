Fitch Lowers Rating On IDBI Bank; Outlook Stable

IDBI Bank's NPAs almost doubled to 21.25% of gross advances in the March quarter
Mumbai: Fitch Ratings on Monday lowered IDBI Bank's long-term issuer default rating (IDR) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' but kept the state-run lender's outlook stable. The viability rating of the lender was also cut to 'ccc[' from 'bb-'. "The revisions are driven by our expectation of a moderate probability of extraordinary state support due to the bank's waning market position and systemic importance," global rating agency Fitch said in a note. IDBI Bank's competitive position and its systemic importance have, and will continue to be, eroded as it deals with poor asset quality and a weak capital position, it said.
The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) almost doubled to 21.25 per cent of the gross advances in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2016-17 compared to 10.98 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Net NPAs were 13.21 per cent against 6.78 per cent.
The agency, however, said the bank's large size, substantial deposit base and continued majority state ownership will likely keep the probability of government support.
Fitch said the stable outlook on the bank mirrors the outlook on the country rating (BBB-/Stable), reflecting its view of no significant change in the sovereign's ability to support banks during extraordinary stress.
The agency said IDBI Bank's viability rating reflects the deterioration of its financial profile in the last two years and expectation that both asset quality and capital will remain significant ongoing weaknesses.
Last week, Moody's had downgraded the bank's ratings to 'Ba2' from 'Baa3' on the back of weak financial affected by deteriorating asset quality and high risk to its solvency profile.
India Ratings and Icra have also downgraded their ratings on the bank with a negative outlook.