NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Banking & Financial Services |

Government Tweaks Rules To Help Resolve Rs 10 Lakh Crore Bad Debt Problem

The government may authorize the Reserve Bank of India to direct banks to initiate an insolvency resolution process in the case of a default.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: May 05, 2017 13:43 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
RBI may specify one or more authorities, or panels to advise banks on resolution of stressed assets.
RBI may specify one or more authorities, or panels to advise banks on resolution of stressed assets.
The government on Friday tweaked rules to help tackle the record Rs 10 lakh crore in troubled debt accumulated in the nation's banks.

The government may authorize the Reserve Bank of India to direct banks to initiate an insolvency resolution process in the case of a default under provisions of the bankruptcy code, the government said, in an ordinance published on Friday that alters the Banking Regulation Act.

The ordinance, which goes into effect immediately, also said the RBI may specify one or more authorities, or panels to advise banks on resolution of stressed assets.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: May 05, 2017 13:43 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ IRB InvIT IPO, India's First Infra Trust, Open Now: Should You Invest?
Reserve Bank of IndiaBad debt problemNon-performing assetsNPA

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.