Government Tweaks Rules To Help Resolve Rs 10 Lakh Crore Bad Debt Problem

RBI may specify one or more authorities, or panels to advise banks on resolution of stressed assets.
The government on Friday tweaked rules to help tackle the record Rs 10 lakh crore in troubled debt accumulated in the nation's banks.
The government may authorize the Reserve Bank of India to direct banks to initiate an insolvency resolution process in the case of a default under provisions of the bankruptcy code, the government said, in an ordinance published on Friday that alters the Banking Regulation Act.
