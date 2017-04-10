NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Banking & Financial Services |

HDFC Bank To Raise Rs 50,000 Crore In Next 12 Months

The Bank proposes to raise funds by issuing perpetual debt instruments (part of additional tier I capital), tier II capital bonds and senior long term infrastructure bonds up to a total amount of Rs 50,000 crore.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: April 10, 2017 21:19 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
HDFC Bank To Raise Rs 50,000 Crore In Next 12 Months
New Delhi: Private sector lender HDFC Bank said it will raise Rs 50,000 crore within a year by issuing debt instruments.

The Bank proposes to raise funds by issuing perpetual debt instruments (part of additional tier I capital), tier II capital bonds and senior long term infrastructure bonds up to a total amount of Rs 50,000 crore, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Perpetual bonds carry no maturity date, so they may be treated as equity, not as debt.

The bank did not mention what purpose it will utilise the funds to be raised.

It said the money will be raised in the period of next 12 months through private placement mode.

The Board of Directors of the bank would consider the proposal at its board meeting to be held on April 21.

HDFC Bank stock closed 0.36 per cent down at Rs 1,433.60 on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: April 10, 2017 21:19 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Gurgaon IT Company's CEO Resigns, Shares Plunge
HDFC BankHDFC Bank fun raising

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.