India Ratings Sees Banks' Core Capital Needs At Rs 91,000 Crore
The government, which owns majority in nearly two dozen lenders, has plans to inject Rs 20,000 crore into those banks over the next two financial years beginning April.
Thomson Reuters
| Last Updated: February 15, 2017 11:51 (IST) Thomson Reuters
Mumbai: Banks will need Rs 91,000 crore in tier-1 capital until March 2019 to grow at a bare minimum pace of 8 to 9 percent on average, India Ratings and Research said on Wednesday.For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Of the total capital needs, Rs 50,000 crore will have to come from additional tier-1 bonds, the rating agency, an affiliate of Fitch, said.
The government, which owns majority in nearly two dozen lenders, has plans to inject Rs 20,000 crore into those banks over the next two financial years beginning April.
Analysts have said the government will have to increase the capital injection significantly to keep some weak banks afloat as global Basel III banking rules are due to be fully implemented by March 2019.
India Ratings "believes there is an increasing divide between the large and smaller (state-run banks), with the former having some access to growth capital, better market valuation, and also some non-core assets to divest while the latter would only receive bailout capital if required," the agency said.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Story first published on: February 15, 2017 11:51 (IST)