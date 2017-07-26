NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Indian Banks Most At Risk Among South, South-East Asian Peers: Poll

The poll said the government has appeared reluctant to increase capital injection into PSU banks despite the limited ability of these lenders to access equity markets for the much-needed capital.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: July 26, 2017 22:46 (IST)
New Delhi: Indian banks are most at risk in South and South-East (S-E) Asia, and being under-capitalised, they lack sufficient loan provisioning, says a Moody's poll.

It said the government has appeared reluctant to increase capital injection into PSU banks despite the limited ability of these lenders to access equity markets for the much-needed capital.

Earlier this month, Moody's polled 210 market participants on some of the industry's most pressing credit issues.

"Indian banks are most at risk in South and South-East Asia. We agree that many banks in India remain undercapitalised and continue to lack sufficient loan-loss provisions.

Moreover, the government has appeared reluctant to increase capital injections into the PSU banks, despite the limited ability of these to access equity markets for the much-needed capital," the Moody's poll said.

Earlier this week, Moody's had revised the outlook on several Indian banks to stable or negative from positive, signaling a lowering in potential government support, and/or weaknesses in solvency metrics.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: July 26, 2017 22:46 (IST)
