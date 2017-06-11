Interviews For Chiefs Of Sidbi, Other PSU Financial Institutions On June 22-23: Report

New Delhi: Interviews to appoint heads of four public sector financial institutions (FIs), including Sidbi, IIFCL and Exim Bank, are scheduled to be held on June 22 and 23. The panel comprising of Financial Services Secretary, Additional Secretary and other experts will hold interviews to find heads of four public sector financial institutions, and not Banks Board Bureau (BBB), sources said.
The panel will interview about 19 shortlisted applicants, sources said, adding about 6 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including two Joint Secretaries of Finance Ministry itself, have been shortlisted for interview, which may raise issue of conflict of interest.
However, the exact reason for BBB not conducting the interview for heads of FIs is not known, but the new mechanism has got Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) approval, sources said.
