Kotak Mahindra Bank Launches Debit Card Offer For Zero Balance Account

New Delhi: Private sector Kotak Mahindra Bank today said it will offer debit card at a special price of Rs 99 for the first year for customers who will open account under its zero balance account scheme till September 15.
The usual annual fee for debit card procured by 811 account holders (zero balance) is Rs 299.
The name 811, inspired by November 8, 2016, decision of demonetisation, allows customers to open a zero balance account using the bank's mobile application.
To mark the 70th anniversary of country's independence, the special edition debit card will be available to customers who open an 811 account from August 8, 2017 to September 15, 2017, the bank said in a statement.
