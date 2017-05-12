NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Banking & Financial Services |

Kotak Mahindra Bank To Price Share Offer At Top Of Range, Raising $901 Million

Kotak Mahindra Bank is pricing about 62 million new shares at Rs 936 each after earlier setting a Rs 930-936 indicative range.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: May 12, 2017 11:11 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Kotak Mahindra Bank is raising $901 million to bolster its balance sheet.
Kotak Mahindra Bank is raising $901 million to bolster its balance sheet.
Hong Kong: Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, the fourth biggest Indian lender by market capitalisation, is set to price a share offering at the top end of an indicative range, raising $901 million to bolster its balance sheet, IFR reported on Friday, citing a person close to the deal.

The bank is pricing about 62 million new shares at Rs 936 each after earlier setting a Rs 930-936 indicative range, putting the total deal at Rs 5,800 crore ($901 million), said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Kotak Mahindra Bank didn't immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the share offering pricing.

($1 = Rs 64.39)

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: May 12, 2017 11:11 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ When Many IT Firms Are Downsizing, India's Biggest Says To Hire More
Kotak Mahindra BankKotak Mahindra Bank sharesKotak Mahindra Bank newsBusiness News

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.