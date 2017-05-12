Kotak Mahindra Bank To Price Share Offer At Top Of Range, Raising $901 Million

Kotak Mahindra Bank is raising $901 million to bolster its balance sheet.
Hong Kong: Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, the fourth biggest Indian lender by market capitalisation, is set to price a share offering at the top end of an indicative range, raising $901 million to bolster its balance sheet, IFR reported on Friday, citing a person close to the deal.
The bank is pricing about 62 million new shares at Rs 936 each after earlier setting a Rs 930-936 indicative range, putting the total deal at Rs 5,800 crore ($901 million), said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Kotak Mahindra Bank didn't immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the share offering pricing.