Only A Few People Withdraw Rs 24,000 A Week Says, Top Government Official
Edited by Neeraj Thakur
| Last Updated: February 03, 2017 15:25 (IST) Neeraj Thakur
Even as a cash withdrawal limit of Rs 24,000 per week continues on savings accounts, there are very few people who withdraw this amount from their bank accounts, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das told Press Trust of India.
"Only a few withdraw Rs. 1 lakh a month. Therefore, effectively and practically today, there is no restriction. I think the process of remonetisation is near-complete. I am using the word near-complete because this Rs. 24,000 limit is there," Mr Das said, who is also on the Reserve Bank of India Board
"All restrictions have been removed except on savings bank account of Rs. 24,000 per week. This (removal of withdrawal limit) is also a matter of time," Mr Das added.
Last week, the RBI had removed withdrawal limits from current accounts and ATMs or automated teller machines.
Mr Das further said currency supply and management are RBI's responsibility and the central bank will take a call in the near future on lifting the only remaining restriction, which is weekly withdrawal of Rs. 24,000 from a savings bank account. The emphasis will be on providing lower denomination notes, he said.
The RBI had imposed limits on withdrawal of money from ATMs and bank branches in view of currency shortage following the cash ban in November. These limits, however, were gradually eased, with RBI pumping in new notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000.
In the wake of demonetisation, RBI had put withdrawal limit Rs 2,000 per day from ATMs and Rs 10,000 per week. Customers holding current or overdraft or cash credit accounts were allowed to withdraw up to Rs 50,000 in a week.
Towards November end, RBI increased the cap on savings bank withdrawals to Rs 24,000 a week. Early January, it was further relaxed to Rs 4,500 per day from ATMs, but retained the weekly withdrawal limits. On January 16, RBI enhanced the ATM withdrawals further to Rs
10,000 daily, while keeping the weekly limits at Rs 24,000. The central bank also enhanced the limit on withdrawal from current accounts, overdraft and cash credit accounts to
Rs 1,00,000 per week.
The RBI chief Urjit Patel in January told a parliamentary panel that the central bank has issued Rs. 9.2 lakh crore of new currency, thus replacing 60 per cent of demonetised currency.
