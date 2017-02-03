Only A Few People Withdraw Rs 24,000 A Week : Shaktikanta Das
The RBI chief Urjit Patel in January told a parliamentary panel that the central bank has issued Rs. 9.2 lakh crore of new currency, thus replacing 60 per cent of demonetised currency.
Edited by Neeraj Thakur | Last Updated: February 03, 2017 15:01 (IST) Neeraj Thakur
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Even as a cash withdrawal limit of Rs 24,000 per week continues on savings accounts in the country, there are very few people who withdraw this amount from their bank accounts , according to Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das.
"Only a few withdraw Rs 1 lakh a month. Therefore, effectively and practically today, there is no restriction. I think the process of remonetisation is near-complete. I am using the word near-complete because this Rs 24,000 limit is there," Mr Das told PTI.
"All restrictions have been removed except on savings bank account of Rs 24,000 per week. This (removal of withdrawal limit) is also a matter of time," Mr Das added.
Last week the RBI had removed withdrawal limits from current accounts and ATMs or automated teller machines. The RBI had initially set a cash withdrawal limit of Rs. 50,000 from current accounts which was later increased to Rs.100,000 a day.
Mr Das further said currency supply and management are RBI's responsibility and the central bank will take a call in the near future on lifting the only remaining restriction, which is weekly withdrawal of Rs 24,000 from a savings bank account. The emphasis will be on providing lower denomination notes, according to Mr Das.
The RBI chief Urjit Patel in January told a parliamentary panel that the central bank has issued Rs. 9.2 lakh crore of new currency, thus replacing 60 per cent of demonetised currency.
The cash withdrawal limits were first put in November when Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonetised all the high denomination currency notes in the country which, in one go, sucked out as much as 86 per cent of the cash from the economy, leading to long queues outside ATMs and bank branches.