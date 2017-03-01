NDTV
Business
Hindi
Movies
Cricket
Good Times
Food
Tech
Auto
Apps
Prime
Art
Weddings
Home
Live TV
Latest
Markets
Market Stats
Stocks
Futures & Options
Commodities
Currencies
Global Markets
IPOs
Buy Or Sell
Earnings
Money
Savings & Investments
Mutual Funds
MF Dashboard
Insurance
Property
Corporate
Economy
Start-Ups
Industries
Auto
Banking & Financial Services
Consumer Products
Services
Pharma
Energy
Infrastructure
Tech, Media & Telecom
Lifestyle
Gadgets
Careers
People
Video
Portfolio
Trends
Home
|
Banking & Financial Services
|
PNB Plans Sale Of Assets Worth Rs 1,800 Crore To Recover Bad Loans
"Certain accounts are in the pipeline, may be assets around Rs 1800 crore, and these will be put on the block during the current fiscal," PNB Managing Director Usha Ananthasubramanian told PTI.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: March 01, 2017 20:06 (IST)
Press Trust of India
EMAIL
COMMENTS
PNB had made total cash recovery of Rs 937 crore during the third quarter alone.
New Delhi:
Stepping up efforts to recover bad loans, state-owned Punjab National Bank has identified assets worth Rs 1,800 crore to be sold to ARCs by month end.
"Certain accounts are in the pipeline, may be assets around Rs 1800 crore, and these will be put on the block during the current fiscal," PNB Managing Director Usha Ananthasubramanian told PTI.
The bank had made recovery of Rs 1,600 crore by selling bad debts to Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs) in the three quarters of 2016-17, she said.
"We give reserve price to all the ARCs and we expect them to pay above that after due diligence," she added.
Emphasising that recovery has been a key focus area of the bank, she said PNB has created a war room which tracks the efforts in this direction after which loan recovery has seen a phenomenal growth.
Total recovery has more than doubled to Rs 2,464 crore in the April-December period of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 972 crore a year ago.
PNB, which has completed asset quality review (AQR) exercise, had made total cash recovery of Rs 937 crore during the third quarter alone.
During the December quarter the gross Non Performing Assets (NPAs) declined marginally to Rs 55,628 crore, from Rs 55,818 crore.
In ratio terms, however, the bank's asset quality deteriorated as gross NPAs hit 13.70 per cent of the gross advances as against 8.47 per cent a year ago.
Likewise, net NPAs rose to 9.09 per cent from 5.86 per cent in the year-ago period.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
For
latest news on Business
&
Budget 2017
, like us on
Facebook
and follow us on
Twitter.
Story first published on
: March 01, 2017 20:06 (IST)
Related
Banks Need Incentives To Clean Up Bad Loans: SBI
Government Asks All Banks To Have Mobile Banking Facility By March 31
HDFC Bank Hikes Cash Transaction Fees On Savings Accounts
Trending
Top US University Lays Off IT Workers, Jobs Head To India
Strong GDP Data Leaves Economists Scratching Their Heads
Reliance Jio Prime: Plans, Recharge, Subscription And More
Share this story on
ALSO READ
HDFC Bank Hikes Cash Transaction Fees On Savings Accounts
PNB
PNB assets sale
PNB news
Punjab National Bank
Business news
Advertisement
Advertisement
GAINERS / LOSERS
Advertisement
Poll
What Will Prompt You To Buy A House?
RSS
News Alerts
Mobile
Apps
Apple
Android
Windows
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn
About Us
Archives
Advertise
Feedback
Disclaimer
Investor
Complaint Redressal
Ombudsman
Careers
Service Terms
Channel Distribution
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.