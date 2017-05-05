NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
President Promulgates Ordinance On NPA Resolution

The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2017, also empowered the central bank to issue directions with regard to stressed assets.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: May 05, 2017 13:31 (IST)
New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday promulgated an ordinance authorising the Reserve Bank to issue directions to banks to initiate insolvency resolution process in the case of loan default.

This will provide a big boost to the government's efforts to tackle mounting bad loans.

The RBI has been equipped with powers to specify one or more authorities to advise banks for dealing with the problem of non-performing assets (NPAs) which have reached "unacceptably high levels".

The ordinance has been issued in light of the urgency to deal with the toxic loans that have crossed the Rs 6 lakh crore mark.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: May 05, 2017 13:31 (IST)
