Printing Of Rs 2000 Notes Started In August 2016, Says RTI Query


Press Trust of India | Last Updated: March 02, 2017 18:59 (IST)
Printing of Rs 2000 notes started two and a half months before the demonetisation drive.
Indore: Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL), an RBI subsidiary, started printing the Rs 2000 notes two and a half months before the November 8 demonetisation.

"A reply from BRBNMPL to my query under the Right To Information Act said the printing of Rs 2000 notes began on August 22, 2016, while printing of the new Rs 500 notes began on November 23, 2016," said Chandrashekhar Gaud, resident of Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh.

BRBNMPL stopped printing the old Rs 500 note on October 27 while the printing of the Rs 1,000 note ceased earlier, on July 28 last year, the reply said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: March 02, 2017 18:55 (IST)
