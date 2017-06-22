NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddingsGood Times
NDTV Profit
Home | Banking & Financial Services |

Provide Adequate Transaction Details In Passbooks: RBI To Banks

The details to be provided by banks in passbooks, include name of the payee, mode of transaction, nature of the charges (like fee/ commission/ fine/ penalty), and loan account number.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: June 22, 2017 20:37 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Earlier, RBI had advised banks to avoid inscrutable entries in passbooks.
Earlier, RBI had advised banks to avoid inscrutable entries in passbooks.
Mumbai: The RBI today asked banks to provide "adequate details" of transactions in the passbooks and statements of accounts so that customers can cross-check them.

Earlier, the Reserve Bank had advised them to avoid inscrutable entries in passbooks/statements of account and ensure that brief, intelligible particulars are invariably entered with a view to avoiding inconvenience to depositors.

However, the RBI said it has come to its notice that many lenders still do not provide adequate details.

"In the interest of better customer service, it has been decided that banks shall at a minimum provide the relevant details in respect of entries in the accounts," the central bank said while prescribing a list of details to be provided.

The details to be provided by banks in passbooks, include name of the payee, mode of transaction, nature of the charges (like fee/ commission/ fine/ penalty), and loan account number.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: June 22, 2017 20:37 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ PwC India Launches GST Compliance Solution For Companies
RBIBanksRBI to banksPassbook detailsPassbook details RBIBusiness News

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.